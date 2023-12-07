The police have confirmed that a teenage boy in the Palghar district killed his next-door neighbour, an eight-year-old girl because she teased him.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Palghar teen kills 8-year-old girl for teasing him; accused, his father held x 00:00

The police have confirmed that a Palghar teenage boy killed his next-door neighbour, an eight-year-old girl because she teased him, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, the girl's body was found three days after the terrible incident that occurred in Pelhar village on December 1. The Jalna district 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by the authorities for the murder, and his father was also taken into custody for his role in attempting to dispose of the victim's body.

Authorities from the Pelhar police station in Vasai taluka state that the victim vanished after leaving her house to get ice cream. When her family reported her missing, the police launched a search for her. Regretfully, her lifeless body was discovered inside the same unoccupied room, hidden in a plastic bag, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The girl went missing last Friday after she stepped out of the home to buy ice cream. Her family members later filed a missing person's report and the police launched a search operation, but in vain. On December 4, her highly-decomposed body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in an unoccupied room in the same chawl," an official told PTI.

A case was then filed against unidentified people under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence). A government hospital performed post-mortem examinations on the victim's body, the report further read.

The PTI report said following an investigation, the cops learnt that the 16-year-old boy from the chawl who had gone missing was connected to the crime. Subsequent investigation verified his role in the girl's killing. During questioning, the boy acknowledged that he was angry with the victim for making fun of him, the report stated. He took advantage of her being by herself outside late on December 1st, dragged her into his house, and killed her by strangulation.

"During his interrogation, he told the police that he was annoyed with the victim as she used to tease him and he wanted to teach her a lesson. On December 1, he sensed an opportunity to do so when she stepped out of the house alone at night. He dragged her into his house and strangulated her to death," the police official added.

He concealed the body in their house for two days, not knowing what to do with it. When he eventually told his father, they moved the body into a vacant room in their chawl.

The discovery of the girl's slippers at the accused persons' room entrance raised suspicions. Following the discovery of the body, the father had also sent his son to their hometown in the Jalna district. But a police squad found the boy and brought him to Pelhar.

The authorities are conducting a further probe into the case.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!