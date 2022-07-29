Palghar: Three held for cheating plastic firm of Rs 6 lakh

According to the Palghar Police, one of the accused had provided a fake GST number and a false cheque to purchase plastic products from the company, following which a complaint was lodged with the Valiv police.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating the owner of a company manufacturing plastic products of over Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

According to the Palghar Police, one of the accused had provided a fake GST number and a false cheque to purchase plastic products from the company, following which a complaint was lodged with the Valiv police.

The police first arrested Sushil Holaram Dhoda of Bhiwandi, who made the purchases from the company and on Thursday, nabbed Imran Sherkhan, and Salman Alihusain Khan, to whom he had sold the products, an official said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the purchased products worth Rs 6,03,500 have been recovered.

