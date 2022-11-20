Palghar: Three held for stabbing man to death in Vasai

The accused had fled the scene after attacking the victim, who died on the spot

Representational Pic

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Saturday apprehended the accused from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, senior inspector Kailas Barve said.

The trio had allegedly beaten and stabbed their colleague Jaynato Mandal on November 17 after an argument at their quarters provided by a construction firm in Kaman area of Vasai, he said.

Also Read: Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai

The accused had fled the scene after attacking the victim, who died on the spot. The trio, who were planning to escape to Bihar, were nabbed in Surat, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever