×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai
Modi govt weakening laws framed by UPA to empower tribals: Rahul Gandhi
Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Palghar Three held for stabbing man to death in Vasai

Palghar: Three held for stabbing man to death in Vasai

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

The accused had fled the scene after attacking the victim, who died on the spot

Palghar: Three held for stabbing man to death in Vasai

Representational Pic


The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.


Based on a tip-off, the police on Saturday apprehended the accused from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, senior inspector Kailas Barve said.



The trio had allegedly beaten and stabbed their colleague Jaynato Mandal on November 17 after an argument at their quarters provided by a construction firm in Kaman area of Vasai, he said.


Also Read: Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai

The accused had fled the scene after attacking the victim, who died on the spot. The trio, who were planning to escape to Bihar, were nabbed in Surat, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra palghar vasai news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK