Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Panvel Police arrest 27 year old for fatally shooting man three days ago

Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago

Updated on: 29 March,2025 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Five teams were formed to track down the accused. Following investigations, the police tracked the suspect to a tribal settlement in Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra, where he was arrested with the help of local authorities

Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago

The accused was presented before a court which remanded him in police custody until April 3. Further investigation into the case is underway. Representational pic

Listen to this article
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
x
00:00

The Panvel City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man near Garade village in Raigad district of Maharashtra. 


The incident had occurred on Wednesday, around 4.30 pm, when an unidentified assailant shot dead Baburao Waghmare. A complaint in the case was registered at Panvel City Police Station by Shivaji Bansi Bhadarge, 40, a construction worker residing in Pargaon in Raigad district.   


Under the supervision of senior police officers, five teams were formed to track down the accused. Investigations led to the identification of the suspect as Prabhakar Janardan Vaghe, alias Chillya, 27, a resident of Koli Koper in Panvel. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced Vaghe to a tribal settlement in Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra, where he was arrested with assistance from local authorities.  


During interrogation, Vaghe allegedly confessed to the crime, revealing that Waghmare was attacked because he intervened in an ongoing dispute.

The accused was presented before a court which remanded him in police custody until April 3. Further investigation into the case is underway.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news panvel news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK