Five teams were formed to track down the accused. Following investigations, the police tracked the suspect to a tribal settlement in Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra, where he was arrested with the help of local authorities

The accused was presented before a court which remanded him in police custody until April 3. Further investigation into the case is underway. Representational pic

Listen to this article Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago x 00:00

The Panvel City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man near Garade village in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident had occurred on Wednesday, around 4.30 pm, when an unidentified assailant shot dead Baburao Waghmare. A complaint in the case was registered at Panvel City Police Station by Shivaji Bansi Bhadarge, 40, a construction worker residing in Pargaon in Raigad district.

Under the supervision of senior police officers, five teams were formed to track down the accused. Investigations led to the identification of the suspect as Prabhakar Janardan Vaghe, alias Chillya, 27, a resident of Koli Koper in Panvel. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced Vaghe to a tribal settlement in Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra, where he was arrested with assistance from local authorities.

During interrogation, Vaghe allegedly confessed to the crime, revealing that Waghmare was attacked because he intervened in an ongoing dispute.

The accused was presented before a court which remanded him in police custody until April 3. Further investigation into the case is underway.