Mumbai: Political functionary held for extortion bid; he also threatened BMC official, say police

Updated on: 15 May,2023 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The accused is the South Mumbai president of the Uttar Pradesh-based party. He is wanted in two more cases, including threatening to kill a Mumbai civic officer and trying to extort money from a jeweller

A 45-year-old man, affiliated with a political party, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly trying to extort money from a landlord for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage, an official said on Monday.


The accused is the South Mumbai president of the Uttar Pradesh-based party. He is wanted in two more cases, including threatening to kill a Mumbai civic officer and trying to extort money from a jeweller.



The party functionary had allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh as "protection money" from one of the complainants and a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage in south Mumbai.


He was arrested on Friday after a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 384 (punishment for extortion), the police official said.

Police are also investigating a complaint lodged by a jeweller against the party functionary for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh and protection money.

The assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of F south has lodged a complaint in Bhoiwada police station against the party functionary for threatening him after a public grievances meeting held in the ward office at Parel on Friday afternoon. The investigation is underway, the police official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

