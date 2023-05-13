Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops

FIR states that sportsman’s photos, voice are being used to mislead consumers online

Sachin Tendulkar addresses journalists on April 21. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell on Thursday, alleging that there are numerous fake advertisements on the internet using his image and that consumers are being misled by them. Tendulkar's personal assistant (PA) lodged the case with Additional Commissioner of Crime Shashi Kumar Meena.

According to the FIR, Tendulkar's PA came across an advertisement for Belly Burner Oil on Facebook on May 5, where a photo of Tendulkar was used. The text also stated that the product was endorsed by the sportsman. Similar advertisements were found on Instagram as well, and the complainant also found that a website called Shylahealth.in was selling fat-melting spray using Tendulkar's name and claiming that the product was recommended by the veteran athlete. It was also claimed that the buyer would get a T-shirt signed by Tendulkar free of cost.

The FIR states that Tendulkar does not endorse any such products and his photos and voice are being misused to cheat people. The cyber cell of the west region is investigating the matter, and the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to cheating and forgery, and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

This is not the first time that Tendulkar's image has been misused in this manner. In 2020, Tendulkar's team issued a statement, saying that they would take legal action against companies and individuals who were using the legend's name and image for commercial purposes without his permission.

In 2022, Tendulkar initiated legal action against a casino in Goa for using a morphed photo of him in promotional material. Images emerged in 2016 claiming that sportsman was attending an event in Dubai, but this was not true and Tendulkar had to issue a statement on social media, claiming that the promo was fake.

The misuse of celebrities' images for commercial purposes is not a new phenomenon nor is it limited to India. Celebrities around the world have faced similar issues, and many of them have taken legal action to protect their image and reputation. In some cases, the damage has already been done, and it is difficult to undo the harm that has been caused. Therefore, it is important for celebrities to be vigilant and take action as soon as they become aware of any such misuse of their image.

