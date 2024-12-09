Gehana Vashisht said, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require”

Actor Gehana Vashisht at ED office on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

After nearly seven hours of questioning, actor Gehana Vashisht stepped out of the Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, sources said.

The ED officials interrogated her about films, financial transactions, and whether money laundering was involved in the process, they said.

The ED’s investigation is still ongoing, and Gehana Vashisht has been summoned again on Tuesday for further questioning, sources added.

Speaking to the press, Gehana Vashisht said, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require.”

Gehana also revealed that she worked for Raj Kundra’s company, creating films for which she was paid Rs 33 lakh. She confirmed sharing this information with the investigating officials.

“The questioning was about my links with Raj Kundra and the London-based company Kenrin Limited. I have answered all the questions and am being asked to appear again tomorrow (Dec 10),” Gehna Vashisht said while speaking with mid-day on Monday evening.