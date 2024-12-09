Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Pornography case Actor Gehana Vashisht quizzed by ED for 7 hours summoned again

Pornography case: Actor Gehana Vashisht quizzed by ED for 7 hours; summoned again

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Gehana Vashisht said, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require”

Pornography case: Actor Gehana Vashisht quizzed by ED for 7 hours; summoned again

Actor Gehana Vashisht at ED office on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Pornography case: Actor Gehana Vashisht quizzed by ED for 7 hours; summoned again
x
00:00

After nearly seven hours of questioning, actor Gehana Vashisht stepped out of the Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, sources said.


The ED officials interrogated her about films, financial transactions, and whether money laundering was involved in the process, they said.


The ED’s investigation is still ongoing, and Gehana Vashisht has been summoned again on Tuesday for further questioning, sources added.


Speaking to the press, Gehana Vashisht said, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require.”

Gehana also revealed that she worked for Raj Kundra’s company, creating films for which she was paid Rs 33 lakh. She confirmed sharing this information with the investigating officials.

“The questioning was about my links with Raj Kundra and the London-based company Kenrin Limited. I have answered all the questions and am being asked to appear again tomorrow (Dec 10),” Gehna Vashisht said while speaking with mid-day on Monday evening.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Enforcement Directorate raj kundra mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK