Gehna Vashisht at ED office on Monday. File Pic/Shadab Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned actor Gehana Vashisht for at least 6 hours on the second consecutive day, sources said.

The central agency probing the pornography case linked to money laundering had earlier on Monday quizzed Gehna for nearly seven hours at the ED's Mumbai office.

Gehna was allowed to leave on Tuesday but has been asked to appear again as and when required, official sources said.

The officials are still in the process of retrieving certain mobile data and require further clarity regarding her involvement, sources further added.

On Monday, the ED officials had interrogated Gehna about films, financial transactions, and whether money laundering was involved in the process, they said.

Speaking to the press, Gehana Vashisht had on Monday said, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require.”

Gehana also revealed that she worked for Raj Kundra’s company, creating films for which she was paid Rs 33 lakh. She confirmed sharing this information with the investigating officials.

“The questioning was about my links with Raj Kundra and the London-based company Kenrin Limited. I have answered all the questions and am being asked to appear again tomorrow (Dec 10),” Gehna Vashisht said while speaking with mid-day on Monday evening.