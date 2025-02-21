Breaking News
Thane Prostitution racket busted in Navi Mumbai three women rescued

Updated on: 21 February,2025 01:21 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Navi Mumbai police raided a lodge after sending a decoy customer to confirm the illegal activity

Representational Image

Police have arrested three men involved in a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and rescued three women, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.


Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided a lodge near APMC in Vashi on Wednesday after sending a decoy customer to confirm the illegal activity, an official release said.


As per PTI, police arrested lodge manager Bunty Saw, cook Kumar Gauda and agent Tarapada Das. Efforts are being made to nab a fourth person named Vicky, who is suspected to be involved in the racket, it said.


During the raid, the police rescued three women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. They have now been shifted to a government-run rescue and rehabilitation home, to receive counselling and support, the release added.

Prostitution racket busted in Palghar, one held; 3 women rescued

Meanwhile, in another incident earlier this month, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra had busted a prostitution racket and arrested one person in connection with the matter, an official had said, reported new agency PTI.

Three women were rescued after the sex racket was busted by the police, the official had earlier said.

"A 50-year-old has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district," an official said, as per the PTI.

Acting on inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police raided a room near a hotel in Vasai East on Friday and busted the illegal business, he said.

Before the raid, police had sent a decoy customer who contacted the accused through WhatsApp and made a deal for Rs 29,000, he said.

Police also rescued three women, aged between 40 and 42, whom Shah used to exploit and send to his clients, said inspector Saurabhi Pawar of the Nalasopara unit of AHTC.

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while the women have been sent to a shelter, the official added, as per news agency PTI.

Earlier, Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly being part of a prostitution racket while several women have been rescued, the police said, reported the PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)

