Incident happened in Gholvad, a town in Palghar district, 150 km north of Mumbai; police book don and accomplices

Victim has been identified as Ashok Dhodi; A slipper and some other items belonging to the victim found at kidnapping spot. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Gholvad police have registered a kidnapping case against a liquor mafia don identified as Avinash Dhodi and his accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a social worker, who also happens to be his sibling.

The police said it seems to be a matter of land dispute between the arch-rival siblings. The man identified as Ashok Dhodi had been missing since January 20.

Akash, son of the 52-year-old social worker, said that his father had gone to Mira Road on January 19 to meet his friend.

He added, “My father came back to Dahanu on January 20 and called my mother, saying that he is coming back home. However, he never reached home.

“After searching for him, we approached the Gholvad police station, where the cops registered a missing person’s complaint on January 22,” Akash told mid-day.

“People told us that my father has been kidnapped, as we have recovered his discarded footwear, smashed glass window of his car, a machete-like blade, from the spot from where he was allegedly kidnapped,” added Akash.

“My father has been actively speaking out against illegal activities of the liquor mafia in Palghar district. I strongly suspect the involvement of the liquor mafia in the kidnapping. I have told everything and shown every piece of evidence to establish my claims, but the Palghar police have registered only a missing person’s complaint in this sensitive issue,” said Akash.

“My husband called me on January 20 at 6 pm and told me to prepare dinner for him. But shortly after, his mobile was switched off, and he never reached home. We are worried about his safety,” said Lata Dhodi, the victim’s wife.

“We have strong doubts about my uncle, Avinash Dhodi, who is a liquor mafia in Palghar. We have also had a land dispute with Avinash, who always threatened us. Multiple cases have been registered against Avinash at various police stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra,” said Akash.

A senior officer from Palghar police said that both the Dhodi siblings are archrivals and have been involved in the smuggling of liquor.

“This is a family issue, and they are fighting over some land dispute. Multiple cases have been registered against both families for smuggling liquor. They are history sheeters,” said a senior police officer.

“We have checked the CCTV footage and learnt that Ashok had gone to Mira Road on January 19 to meet his girlfriend, who is a bar dancer. After spending the night, he came back to Dahanu on January 20 by train, took out his parked car of red colour and went to meet an advocate. His car was captured in CCTV cameras at three different locations,” said the officer.

“In the past too, Ashok had disappeared but was found. We will solve this mystery too. Based on the complaint of the victim’s son, we have registered a kidnapping case against Avinash Dhodi and his two accomplices—Manoj Rajput and Sunil Dhodi—at Gholvad police station under various sections of BNS,” the officer concluded.

Jan 20

Day since the victim has been missing