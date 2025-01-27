Gholwad police have made no headway in the investigation in the last one week, alleged his son Akash; the senior officials in Palghar police are tight-lipped over the sensitive issue

Ashok Dhodi

An organised syndicate of liquor mafia allegedly kidnapped a 54-year-old social worker Ashok Dhodi, who was also associated with a political party, in Palghar district on January 20. Gholwad police have made no headway in the investigation in the last one week, alleged his son Akash.

“Gholwad police have only registered a missing person’s complaint, despite giving them strong pieces of evidence to establish the link of a notorious liquor mafia and his accomplices,” he added.

“My father has been actively speaking out against the illegal activities of the liquor mafia in Palghar district for years. I strongly suspect the involvement of the liquor mafia in the kidnapping of my father. I have told everything and showed every piece of evidence to establish my claims, but the Palghar police have registered only the missing person’s complaint in this sensitive issue,” his son Akash Dhodi told mid-day.

His wife Lata Dhodi said, “My husband had called me on January 20 at 6 pm and told me to prepare dinner for him. But shortly after the discussion, his mobile got switched off and he never reached home. We are worried about his safety.”

The senior officials in Palghar police are tight-lipped over the sensitive issue.