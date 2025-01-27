Breaking News
Fraud named Sanjay Gupta appears as spokesperson on shows: Aaditya Thackeray
Thane accident: Chemical-laden trailer hits road divider; traffic hit
Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns
Beed sarpanch murder: BJP minister says CM Fadnavis will ask Munde to quit if evidence points to his link
Palghar district will emerge as 'fourth Mumbai', says Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Palghar social worker kidnapped family alleges liquor mafia involvement demands swift action

Palghar social worker kidnapped; family alleges liquor mafia involvement, demands swift action

Updated on: 27 January,2025 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Gholwad police have made no headway in the investigation in the last one week, alleged his son Akash; the senior officials in Palghar police are tight-lipped over the sensitive issue

Palghar social worker kidnapped; family alleges liquor mafia involvement, demands swift action

Ashok Dhodi

Listen to this article
Palghar social worker kidnapped; family alleges liquor mafia involvement, demands swift action
x
00:00

An organised syndicate of liquor mafia allegedly kidnapped a 54-year-old social worker Ashok Dhodi, who was also associated with a political party, in Palghar district on January 20. Gholwad police have made no headway in the investigation in the last one week, alleged his son Akash.


Gholwad police have only registered a missing person’s complaint, despite giving them strong pieces of evidence to establish the link of a notorious liquor mafia and his accomplices,” he added.


“My father has been actively speaking out against the illegal activities of the liquor mafia in Palghar district for years. I strongly suspect the involvement of the liquor mafia in the kidnapping of my father. I have told everything and showed every piece of evidence to establish my claims, but the Palghar police have registered only the missing person’s complaint in this sensitive issue,” his son Akash Dhodi told mid-day.


His wife Lata Dhodi said, “My husband had called me on January 20 at 6 pm and told me to prepare dinner for him. But shortly after the discussion, his mobile got switched off and he never reached home. We are worried about his safety.”

The senior officials in Palghar police are tight-lipped over the sensitive issue.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar maharashtra Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK