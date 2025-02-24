Pune Police to invoke MCOCA against history-sheeter gang

The action follows the alleged attack on a 33-year-old man working at the office of Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol by members of the Marne gang in Kothrud area on Friday

Police will invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against history-sheeter Gajanan Marne and gang members, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

He said police would seize the properties of the accused and also impound their vehicles after obtaining information from the RTO.

The action follows the alleged attack on a 33-year-old man working at the office of Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol by members of the Marne gang in Kothrud area on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered at Kothrud police station and three persons were arrested.

"We will invoke MCOCA against notorious Gaja Marne and his gang members in view of their alleged role in a recent case. Marne and 27 members of his gang are booked," Kumar said while addressing a programme organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ), reported PTI.

Kumar appealed to people to come forward and lodge complaints against the Marne gang.

"Such complaints can be lodged with the DCP of the crime branch. We have launched a special cell," he added, reported PTI.

Police dismantle inter-state cyber fraud racket in Pune, arrest 6

In January, the Cyber Crime Unit of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has successfully busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket and arrested six individuals involved in the illegal operation. The accused were allegedly responsible for providing bank accounts that were used in international cyber fraud schemes, according to the police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shubham Mohan Londhe, Sam (alias David), Sambidh Kumar Shripati Nayak, Professor (alias Himanshu Kumar), Ganesh Thakur, Rajansh Singh Santosh Singh, Gaurav Anil Kumar Sharma, and Ankush Ramrao More. These individuals are accused of facilitating cybercrime activities by providing mule accounts for fraudulent operations linked to international criminal masterminds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode stated that Sam, also known as David, had been contacting account holders across India via the messaging platform Telegram for the past two years. These individuals were coerced into providing their bank accounts to aid the international scam. The primary suspect, Sam, is based in Cambodia and is believed to have masterminded the global operation.

The operation came to light following a tip-off received by Police Constable Hemant Kharat, who had been investigating ongoing cybercrimes. The tip suggested that Shubham Londhe, a resident of Pune, had been providing bank accounts for fraudulent purposes. During interrogation, Londhe confirmed that he had handed over the accounts to Sam alias David, who was linked to the operation.

The police seized several items, including nine mobile phones, one tablet, and ten chequebooks. Further investigation revealed that the suspects had provided thousands of bank accounts to the main criminal mastermind in Cambodia over the past two years.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)