Police solve mysterious Pune firing case, arrests two including victim's cousin

In a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation of a Pune firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district, Police have solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two individuals including the victim's cousin on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

One accused, identified as the victim's cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey, reported ANI.

On January 20th, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailas Steel Company, located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri Chinchwad, reported ANI.

Following a 20-day investigation, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced the arrest of Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that a total of five individuals were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon, reported ANI.

The investigation revealed that the accused conducted a reconnaissance of Ajay Singh's daily routine before carrying out the attack. They purchased two motorbikes to observe the victim's movements. After the shooting, the assailants fled to Visakhapatnam and subsequently to Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.

In an astonishing move, Anant Singh visited his cousin in the hospital after the attack before going into hiding.

This Pune firing case, registered at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, is currently under further investigation by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

Man held for cheating two Army job aspirants

The Pune police, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, have arrested a man for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they did not meet the age criterion, reported PTI.

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, police said.

A 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra had lodged a complaint, stating Dhami assured him and another person that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age, according to the police, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)