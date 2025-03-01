Accused arrested at 1.30 am on Friday from village in Shirur following three-day manhunt; the police launched the manhunt immediately, tracing his last location to Gunat village

Several police teams had been deployed in search of the accused

In a major breakthrough, Pune City police arrested Dattatray Ramdas Gade in the early hours of Friday from his village, Gunat, in Shirur Taluka, approximately 100 km from Pune. Gade’s detention took place around 1.30 am following an extensive three-day search operation involving hundreds of police personnel. The 36-year-old accused, who has a history of criminal offences, had been on the run since Tuesday morning after allegedly raping a 26-year-old health counsellor inside a Shivshahi bus parked at Swargate ST bus terminus.

ADVERTISEMENT



Dattatray Gade, the accused

The police launched the manhunt immediately, tracing his last location to Gunat village. To expedite Gade’s capture, eight dedicated police teams were formed, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest.

According to police records, Gade has been involved in at least six criminal cases over the past five years, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Ahilyanagar, Shikrapur, and Shirur in Maharashtra. In January 2024, he was arrested at Swargate bus terminus for attempting to snatch a mobile phone but was later released. He had been out on bail since 2019 in another theft case.



The Manhunt: Over 100 police personnel and drones are deployed across Pune district during a 75-hour chase for Dattatray Gade in villages near Shirur. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

As the police intensified their search, Gade attempted suicide twice to avoid being caught. Officials revealed that he initially tried to hang himself from a tree in a field near his village, but the rope broke, saving his life. Later, he reportedly searched for poison or pesticides but was unsuccessful in obtaining them.

Following Gade’s arrest, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar announced: “Strict measures (have been implemented) to prevent similar incidents in the future. Security audits have been initiated at isolated areas, bus stands, railway stations, and other high-risk spots. The (Pune) municipal corporation and transport authorities will be installing additional streetlights to eliminate dark zones and enhance women’s safety.”



The Tip-Off: A thirsty Gade arrives at a relative’s house at 10.30 pm, expressing repentance to his relatives. He takes a bottle of water and disappears in the sugarcane fields again. His relatives alert police

A case has been registered against Gade at Swargate police station under Sections 64 (rigorous imprisonment of minimum 10 years, up to life) and 351-2 (criminal intimidation) of BNS. The police are also investigating his political connections, as reports suggest he was associated with a local MLA’s party work.

CP Kumar thanked the villagers of Gunat for their cooperation in tracking down the accused. “The accused was detained from Gunat village at 1.30 am. Nearly 500 officers and personnel were working on the case for the past three days. Around 400-500 villagers actively assisted in the search,” he said. The police used dog squads and drone cameras to track Gade’s movements. Kumar added that efforts are being made to build a watertight case against Gade and to ensure a fast-tracked trial.

“As the preliminary investigation was underway, a R1 lakh award was announced for those who helped us trace the accused. We will be awarding the amount to the person who informed us that Gade came to his house for a drink of water. It was a crucial time in the investigation and the search operation was successful because of his call. We will visit the village again and try to help the locals as best we can. The whole village helped us in the combing operation. Some used their two-wheelers to search the area,” Kumar said.

A technical analysis of Gade’s mobile phone data over the past two months revealed that he would remain at his village home during the day and then travel to Shivajinagar, Shirur and Swargate bus stands in Pune at night. It also came to light that he had repeatedly attempted to gain the trust of girls by engaging them in talks and collecting their phone numbers.



The Chase: Police use a dog squad to track him through the sugarcane fields near a canal after finding his shirt

As per the police, Gade isn’t financially sound. His wife, a sportsperson, has appeared for the police recruitment examination. He has an 8-year-old son and both of his parents worked on a farm. Gade has one brother.

Following his detention, Gade was brought to Pune by 2 am. He was sent for a medical examination and formally arrested. Gade was produced before the Pune Shivajinagar Court on Friday evening which sent him to 12 days in police custody. The police said that a special counsel will be appointed and the case will be fast-tracked. Additionally, efforts are being made to prevent such incidents in future.



The Capture: Gade is finally spotted hiding in the canal; police swiftly arrest him and bring him to Pune

In response to the incident, a high-level meeting was held at the Pune District Collector’s office on Friday, chaired by Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar and District Collector Jitendra Dudi. The meeting included officials from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pune Police, and the Pune Municipal Corporation to discuss safety measures at bus stations.

Key decisions taken...

>> Removal of abandoned buses by April 15

>> To upgrade of ‘Hirkani’ women’s safety rooms

>> To establish dedicated women’s safety help desks

>> An increase in ‘Pink Auto’ autorickshaws for women commuters

>> Creation of separate parking zones for buses

>> CCTV cameras at all bus depots and inside buses

>> ‘112’ and ‘1098’ helpline nos. to be displayed prominently

>> Strengthened police patrol/Damini squads for women’s safety

As Pune Police is tightening security and moving for a swift prosecution of Gade, the authorities have assured that stringent measures will be implemented to prevent such crimes in future.