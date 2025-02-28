When asked whether Gade, who faces multiple criminal charges, tried to end his life after the incident, the CM replied saying it was too early to say anything on the issue

File Pic

Listen to this article Pune bus rape case: Police tracked accused using different technologies, says Fadnavis x 00:00

The man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a parked state transport bus at Swargate terminus in Maharashtra's Pune city few days ago was tracked and nabbed by police using different technologies, CM Fadnavis said on Friday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, did not confirm reports that the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), tried to end life after the brutal incident on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

"The accused was in hiding. The police tracked him using different technologies. The (Pune) police commissioner has shared some details. It is not appropriate to share any further details. It will reach you (the media) at the right stage," Fadnavis told reporters.

As per PTI, Gade, accused of raping a woman inside a stationary MSRTC bus at Pune's Swargate, was arrested by the police around midnight on Thursday. The police used drones and sniffer dogs to track him down as he was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil.

When asked whether Gade, who faces multiple criminal charges, tried to end his life after the incident, the CM replied saying it was too early to say anything on the issue.

Pune rape case: Thorough investigation underway after accused's arrest, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that thorough investigation was underway after the arrest of Pune rape case accused.

According to the ANI, CM Fadnavis said, "The accused has been arrested, and he will be thoroughly investigated. The true story will come out soon."

He added that the Pune Police Commissioner has already shared some information about the case, but more facts will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

CM Fadnavis also mentioned that forensic results are now available and will be shared in due course. He reassured citizens that the authorities are working to uncover all the details related to the case.

According to the PTI, a request for food and water from a house led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man on the run after allegedly raping a woman inside a bus at Swargate bus station in Pune, police said on Friday.

The police used drones and sniffer dogs to track down the accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, who was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil and apprehended him around midnight, an official said.

A senior police officer said, "Gade was brought to Pune by 2 am. He was sent for a medical examination and formally arrested. The accused will be produced in court later in the day," as per the PTI.



(With agency inputs)