Pune rape case: Police widen manhunt to nab accused, announce Rs 1 lakh reward

The Pune police have widened their manhunt to nab Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the main accused in the Swargate bus rape case, who has been on the run for the past two days. Police on Thursday said they have released the photograph of the accused with a R1 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of Gade. A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus at Swargate bus depot early on Tuesday morning.

Pune police said that a total of 13 teams have been formed to nab the accused. Speaking to the media, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smartana Patil said, “We have sent 13 teams and dog squads to Gunat village, and also 70 senior police officers have been deployed to his hometown. Very soon he will be arrested because he won’t have money or a vehicle. As a precautionary measure, a team has also been deployed to the nearby villages.”



Police teams deployed in search for the accused

Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Shirur taluka, was last seen at his home on the day of the incident. He arrived there around 11 am and remained until 5 pm, after which he disappeared. Police have been questioning his family members, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

“His family informed us that he did not have any attachment to them, and most of the time he never came home for four to five days. He keeps disappearing from home frequently,” said the DCP. Officials said the police teams, along with dog squads, have so far searched nearly 26 acres of farm area with the help of drones but could not find Gade.

The victim, a counsellor in a private hospital in Pune, had arrived at Swargate bus depot intending to travel to Phaltan, her hometown when she was allegedly approached by Gade, who engaged in conversation, and misled her by claiming that Phaltan-bound buses did not depart from that spot. Convincing her to follow him, he led her to another location and directed her into a parked Shivshahi bus. When the woman questioned him, he falsely assured her that it was a night bus with passengers sleeping inside. Once inside, he sexually assaulted her twice.

The bus, in which the alleged assault took place, has been sent to the forensic lab for examination. Police are analysing fingerprints and other evidence collected from the crime scene. Meanwhile, a woman from Bhor taluka, reportedly close to Gade, has been taken into custody for questioning, said an officer privy to the investigation. She revealed that he frequently harassed multiple women and often asked for their phone numbers through her. Based on her statements, police are broadening their investigation.

Political links

During the investigation, Gade’s WhatsApp profile picture reportedly features Shirur MLA Mauli Katke, a leader from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. Additionally, his image has surfaced on political banners alongside Katke and one other leader, Ashok Pawar. In response, MLA Katke has denied any association with Gade, stating that thousands of people from his constituency participated in pilgrimage tours organised by him, and photos alone do not imply any connection.

Minister’s visit

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, on Thursday visited Swargate bus station to review security measures. However, his convoy was briefly obstructed by activist Trupti Desai and her team, demanding immediate action.

Addressing the media, Kadam said, “The police did not deliberately suppress information about the crime but maintained confidentiality to prevent the accused from escaping. He also assured that Gade will be arrested soon and revealed that the Pune police had already been patrolling the area day and night.”

To prevent similar crimes, Kadam highlighted a R437 crore AI-powered CCTV project approved by CM Devendra Fadnavis. The system will use facial recognition technology to track suspects in real-time.

Immediate security audit

Following the horrific incident, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed an immediate security audit of all bus stations and depots across the state. Additionally, he has ordered the removal of decommissioned buses and vehicles seized by the transport department by April 15 at a Thursday meeting held in Mumbai.

The minister has also instructed authorities to increase the number of female security guards at bus stations to ensure their safety. Sarnaik has set a deadline of April 15 for clearing out abandoned and decommissioned buses from depots for safety and security purposes.