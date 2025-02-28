Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune rape Court remands accused in police custody till March 12

Pune rape: Court remands accused in police custody till March 12

Updated on: 28 February,2025 09:52 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police told the court that the accused engaged the 26-year-old survivor in conversation at the Swargate terminus on Tuesday morning, calling her 'didi (sister)' and took her to an empty MSRTC bus parked in the depot premises and raped her

Pune rape: Court remands accused in police custody till March 12

File pic

Listen to this article
Pune rape: Court remands accused in police custody till March 12
x
00:00

A court on Friday sent the accused in the Pune rape case to police custody till March 12, news agency PTI reported.   


The 37-year-old accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was nabbed from a paddy field following an extensive search operation carried out with the help of drones and sniffer dogs around midnight on Thursday in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, three days after the incident.



He was formally arrested and produced before the Pune Sessions Court amid heavy police security, PTI reported.

The police submitted a remand application to the court and sought Gade's custody for 14 days.

According to PTI, the police told the court that Gade engaged the 26-year-old survivor in conversation at the Swargate terminus on Tuesday morning, calling her 'didi (elder sister)' and took her to an empty Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shiv Shahi' bus parked in the depot premises and raped her.

Gade, who faces half-a-dozen criminal cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts, is clearly seen in the CCTV footage of the bus terminus on the day of the Pune rape incident, the police said. 

The data of the mobile phone he was using was yet to be recovered, they informed the court.

The police stated that out of the six cases registered against Gade, five of the complainants are women.

On the other side, Advocate Wajid Khan, appearing for Gade, told the court his client was facing a media trial and claimed that the survivor herself went inside the bus.

"A physical relationship was established [between them] with mutual consent," Khan told the court.

After listening to both the sides, the court remanded the accused in the Pune rape case in police custody till March 12.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident puts humanity to shame. "It is an incident that puts humanity to shame. Everyone was trying to arrest the accused soon. He was arrested around 1 am today. A thorough investigation is going on. He is going to be presented in court today. Everything will become clear after that... I spoke to the CP (Commissioner of Police) this morning. He told me that the accused was taken into custody at 1 am and is being questioned," Pawar told mediapersons in Nanded.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news pune pune news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK