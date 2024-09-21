The Pune and Worli hit-and-run cases have shocked the country. But why are drunk driving cases surging? We take a look at the factors contributing to the increase in such incidents

Mihir Shah, the accused who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol (right) the BMW on the premises of the Worli police station on July 9. Pic/Shadab Khan

The recent incidents of Pune and Worli hit-and-run cases have shocked the country. While two young professionals lost their lives in the Pune incident, a woman in her 50s was killed in the Worli hit-and-run case. In both cases, the accused were found to be driving their cars in an inebriated state.