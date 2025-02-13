During the screening process, a CISF officer suspected something amiss in the passenger's laptop. Upon closer inspection, they discovered the diamonds hidden inside the laptop’s battery compartment

In a major security interception, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an attempt to smuggle synthetic diamonds worth Rs 4.93 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when Bharatbhai Govindbhai Nathani, an Indian passenger, arrived at Terminal 2 for his journey to Bangkok via NOK Airlines Flight DD 939. After completing check-in formalities, he proceeded to the security screening area with his hand baggage.

During the screening process, CISF officer Subodh Kumar noticed something amiss in Nathani’s laptop bag. A closer inspection revealed a suspected object hidden inside the laptop’s battery compartment, prompting authorities to check the bag further.

Following subsequent physical checks, CISF discovered 26 transparent packets containing synthetic diamonds, weighing approximately 2,147.20 carats, with an estimated market value of Rs 4.93 crore.

Following the seizure, the passenger was handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officers at Mumbai Airport for further investigation. Authorities are probing whether the smuggling attempt was part of a larger international racket.

Delhi: Cocaine valued at Rs 25.91 crore seized at IGI Airport

In two separate cases, Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi have seized 172 capsules of cocaine, weighing 1.72 kg, which have a collective value of around Rs 25.91 crore, reported news agency ANI. In both the cases, Brazilian women were involved as drug mules, the authorities said.

"Customs officers at IGI Airport, have successfully intercepted two drug smuggling attempts, preventing a 1.72 kg of cocaine from entering India. Both cases involved Brazilian nationals acting as drug mules, using body concealment (ingestion) to transport narcotics from South America to India via Europe," Delhi Customs (Airport & General) posted on its X account.

Both cases involve Brazilian nationals who ingested the drug to transport the substance from South America to India via Europe, ANI reported.

On January 26, a Brazilian passenger arrived at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport, having travelled first from Sao Paulo to Paris and then from Paris to New Delhi. After crossing the Customs Green Channel, the passenger was flagged for suspicion.

Upon further inspection, 93 oval-shaped capsules containing 959 grams of suspected cocaine, concealed in 38 capsules, were recovered in the IGI preventive room, while 55 more were later ejected at a hospital. The estimated value of the cocaine seized was Rs 14.39 crore. The passenger was arrested on February 7, 2025, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ANI reported.

In a similar incident, a Brazilian passenger was examined following suspicion on January 26 and authorities recovered 79 oval-shaped capsules containing 768 grams of suspected cocaine from her. The seized cocaine has an estimated market value of Rs 11.52 crore. The woman was arrested on February 7, under the NDPS Act.

(With ANI inputs)