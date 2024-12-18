The thieves first broke a lock of the staircase door leading to the first floor of the establishment and then forced open the Thane jewellery shop's shutter, granting them access to the jewellery displayed inside

The police on Wednesday said that two unidentified persons allegedly stole 6.5 kg of gold ornaments valued at nearly Rs 7 crore from a Thane jewellery shop, reported news agency PTI.

They said the heist took place between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Thane jewellery shop, located near the Thane railway station.

The thieves first broke a lock of the staircase door leading to the first floor of the establishment and then forced open the Thane jewellery shop's shutter, granting them access to the jewellery displayed inside, the Naupada police said, reported PTI.

There was an absence of conventional security measures within the store. Unlike standard practices where jewellers secure valuable ornaments in safes overnight, the valuables were openly displayed, making it easier for the thieves to complete the heist in a short span of time, an official said, reported PTI.

"This unusual lapse in security facilitated the robbers in the swift theft," the official said, reported PTI.

The Naupada police have registered a case under relevant provisions against the unidentified culprits.

Multiple investigation teams have been deployed to trace the culprits and recover the stolen gold.

The authorities were also examining CCTV footage of the area, questioning locals, and analysing forensic evidence to identify the perpetrators, the police said, reported PTI.

"Our teams are gathering evidence and pursuing all possible leads to resolve this sophisticated robbery," the official said, reported PTI.

Two held for theft of gold biscuits worth Rs 25 lakh in Thane district

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold biscuits worth Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on December 14.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused, Sunil Ninwa Patil (56) from Bhadgaon, Jalgaon district and his accomplice Ramanand Chhotelal Yadav (46) from Thane for the theft that occurred last month, an official said, reported PTI.

On November 26, the duo allegedly targeted the victim, a resident of Nalasopara (east), who was carrying 375.18 gm of gold biscuits in his bag. The official said the victim was proceeding towards Bhayander railway station when the accused snatched his bag and fled in an autorickshaw, reported PTI.

The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and tracked the suspects through mobile data analysis, he said, adding that gold biscuits worth Rs 20.1 lakh were recovered from the duo.

(With inputs from PTI)