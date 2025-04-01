The City Civil Court on Tuesday conducted a hearing on the bail application of Shariful Islam, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. Mumbai Police did not submit its reply during the hearing

The accused in the case, Shariful Islam, is a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India, claim cops. File pic

The Mumbai court has scheduled the next hearing for Friday and directed the police to file their response by then.

Last week, Advocate Sangram Jadhav had filed the bail application on behalf of the accused, claiming that the case against him is false.

On January 16, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence.

Thirty-year-old Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national allegedly residing illegally in India, was apprehended after a 72-hour manhunt. Investigations revealed that the accused had entered Khan’s home intending to commit theft, leading to a violent confrontation with him.