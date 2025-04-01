Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Saif Ali Khan stabbing case Court asks cops to file response on accuseds bail plea by Friday

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court asks cops to file response on accused's bail plea by Friday

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The City Civil Court on Tuesday conducted a hearing on the bail application of Shariful Islam, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. Mumbai Police did not submit its reply during the hearing

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court asks cops to file response on accused's bail plea by Friday

The accused in the case, Shariful Islam, is a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India, claim cops. File pic

Listen to this article
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court asks cops to file response on accused's bail plea by Friday
x
00:00

The City Civil Court on Tuesday conducted a hearing on the bail application of Shariful Islam, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. Mumbai Police did not submit its reply during the hearing.


The Mumbai court has scheduled the next hearing for Friday and directed the police to file their response by then.


Last week, Advocate Sangram Jadhav had filed the bail application on behalf of the accused, claiming that the case against him is false.


On January 16, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence.

Thirty-year-old Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national allegedly residing illegally in India, was apprehended after a 72-hour manhunt. Investigations revealed that the accused had entered Khan’s home intending to commit theft, leading to a violent confrontation with him.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK