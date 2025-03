All six migrants were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in R K Puram for further deportation proceedings

Police said they were found using a banned application to communicate with their family in Bangladesh. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Delhi Police nabs six illegal Bangladeshi migrants disguised as transgender women to avoid detection x 00:00

Six suspected illegal Bangladeshi migrants, disguised as transgender women to avoid detection, were arrested from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a police official said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They underwent "minor surgeries" and "hormonal treatments" to change their appearance and blend into the local transgender community, the official said.

Police said they were found using a banned application to communicate with their family in Bangladesh.

All six migrants were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in R K Puram for further deportation proceedings.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood in a statement on Friday said that not a single illegal infiltrator will be allowed to stay in national capital.

"In collaboration with the police, a well-planned crackdown will be carried out against all illegal infiltrators, including Bangladeshi infiltrators and those who shelter them. The government is committed to removing illegal infiltrators from Delhi," Sood said, adding that positive results will soon be visible in the national capital.

The arrests were made on Thursday during a 10-day surveillance drive targeting illegal Bangladeshi migrants in some areas.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Foreigners Cell was formed. We got to know that some illegal Bangladeshi nationals were disguising themselves as transgender individuals and engaging in begging at traffic signals to evade suspicion," said the police officer.

Police received credible information about their presence near Jahangirpuri Metro Station on Thursday. All six suspects were apprehended from there, he said.

They have been identified as Md Zakria Moina Khan (24), Suhana Khan (21), Akhi Sarkar (22), Md Baoijed Khan (24), Md Rana alias Lobely (26) and Johny Hussain (20). They are natives of Barguna, Gajipur, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Pabna and Naogoan districts in Bangladesh, police said.

During interrogation, the migrants revealed they entered India illegally with the assistance of traffickers. They travelled to Delhi via trains and underwent "minor surgeries and hormonal treatments" to alter their appearance.

Police recovered six mobile phones from their possession, all of which had banned applications they used to contact their families in Bangladesh. Further investigations are ongoing, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever