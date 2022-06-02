Sakinaka rape-murder case: Identifying crucial evidences played pivotal role in solving the case, says SIT head

Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The incident took place on September 10, 2021. The woman died during treatment at a civic-run hospital a day later

ACP Jyotsna Rasam (C) with her team that investigated the case. Pic/Jyotsna Rasam


The Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday awarded death penalty to the convicted accused, Mohan Kathwaru Chauhan (45), in connection with the rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Sakinaka area in September 2021. 

Assistant Police Commissioner, Jyotsna Rasam of Mumbai Police said, “This judgement from the court proves that the accused involved in such heinous crimes will face stringent punishment.”




The case was investigated by ACP Rasam's team including Inspector Dattratray Dhume and Assistant Inspector Mahesh Sangle.


