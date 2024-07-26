Mumbai Police's crime branch had earlier this month filed a detailed chargesheet in case

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, Rohit Godara x 00:00

A special MCOCA Court in Mumbai has issued standing non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in Salman Khan firing case.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police's crime branch had filed a detailed chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case before the special MCOCA court in the city, an official said.

According to the police sources, the chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday morning.

Anmol, who is wanted in India and is believed to be living abroad, referred to the firing as a "trailer" in a Facebook post. He also warned the actor in the social media post.

The social media post which was written in Hindi reads, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, bullets will not be fired outside the house only. I do not have a habit of talking too much," the post read.

In April, two motorcyclists had opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home. They had shot four bullets outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra west, where the actor lives, before fleeing.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police had stepped up security outside Salman Khan's home.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Anmol Bishnoi in April in connection with the Salman Khan firing case, an official said, reported the PTI.

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi had earlier in a social media post claimed the responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra west, the official said.

Two men had shot multiple rounds at Salman Khan's home on April 14, the police had earlier said.