Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police files chargesheet before MCOCA court

Updated on: 08 July,2024 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

The Mumbai Police's crime branch on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case before the special MCOCA court in the city, an official said.


According to the police sources, the chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.


Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday morning.


Anmol, who is wanted in India and is believed to be living abroad, referred to the firing as a "trailer" in a Facebook post. He also warned the actor in the social media post.

The social media post which was written in Hindi reads, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, bullets will not be fired outside the house only. I do not have a habit of talking too much," the post read.

In April, two motorcyclists had opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home. They had shot four bullets outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra west, where the actor lives, before fleeing.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police had stepped up security outside Salman Khan's home.

Further details are awaited.

