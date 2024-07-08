Following Mumbai hit and run case, Mihir Shah ran to Bandra-Worli Sea Link; he abandoned car & his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, near Kala Nagar in Bandra & fled.

The car involved in the accident in police custody on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai hit and run case: Lookout circular issued for Shinde Sena leader's son x 00:00

The city police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for a 24-year-old man accused of a Mumbai hit and run case wherein a woman was killed in Worli. The accused, Mihir Shah, is the son of a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar district.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a Worli Koliwada resident, was travelling with her husband Pradeep on Dr Annie Besant Road at 5:30 am on Sunday when a BMW allegedly driven by Mihir Shah collided with their two-wheeler. The automobile dragged Kaveri for more than two kilometres. She was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, following the Mumbai hit and run case, Mihir Shah ran to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He abandoned the car and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, near Kala Nagar in Bandra, and fled.

On Sunday, police detained Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, for allegedly assisting Mihir's escape. Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar.

Rajesh Shah owns the car involved in the Mumbai hit and run case. Fearing Mihir may exit the nation, Mumbai Police issued an LOC against him on Sunday evening. Six teams have been assembled to look for him, the news agency reported.

Mihir was observed at a pub in Juhu hours before the tragedy, which leads police to believe he was intoxicated. A pub bill totalling Rs 18,000 has been discovered and is being validated. CCTV footage from the pub is also being reviewed.

Rajesh Shah and Bidawat will appear in court later today. They were charged under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 105 (culpable homicide not equal to murder), the PTI report added.

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the Shiv Sena, claimed that the law applies to everyone and that no one will be spared. "The cops will not shield anyone. The Mumbai hit and run case was unfortunate. I have instructed the police to take strict action," he stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, remarked on X: "I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I trust the police would move quickly to apprehend and bring him to justice. Hopefully, the dictatorship will not provide any political asylum."