Santacruz murder: How Kajal planned to kill her husband in a Mumbai hospital, reveal WhatsApp chats in chargesheet

Kamalkant Shah and his wife Kajal, who is accused of killing him

The chargesheet filed by Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the slow poison murder case of Kamalkant Shah and his mother Sarla Devi had some disturbing chats which indicate that Shah’s wife Kajal also planned to kill him in a Bombay hospital as her paramour Hitesh Jain believed that he might get better upon returning home.

In a WhatsApp chat, the accused Jain can be seen directing Kajal Shah to give him (Kamalkant Shah) arsenic and thallium by mixing them in Bisleri water to ensure that he wouldn’t survive. The chat, which is now part of the chargesheet sheet, states, "Today, make sure you 100% leave on time, no phone, of anyone accepts from Mahavir and mine." The message was sent to Kavita by Jain while Kamalkant Shah was in the hospital.

The message was shown to Kajal alias Kavita and she explained before policemen: “I always used to keep my self busy on phone and I used to talk a lot on phone and that's why Hitesh messaged me to reach bombay hospital on time and asked me take his, my brother's and hospital's call only.”

The further WhatsApp messages exchanged between both the accused reads,”15 ml as jst carry with u v fine cum v clear. First four layer n again curned water in 4 layers … rest u know what clarity we want.”

Kavita was asked to explain the message and she said: ”The arsenic and thallium powder which was white in colour use to surface on the top whenever I mixed it with water and the water use to look powdery and I had told this to Hitesh so he has explained me that 15 ml arsenic mixed with water needs to strained with clothes at least four times for clarity.”

Further exchange of messages between them reads,” Ms Lalwani 2 amplopres melted n 10ml Eg you can take mixture from here only so it get melted well when mixed.”

She explained to the police about the chat, saying that "while Kamal was admitted to Bombay Hospital, his sister Kavita Lalvaani was also there, and his mother had died a few days before."

"When Kamal was admitted, Kavita was having doubts about me, and whenever she used to see me, she would mumble and she would torture me, and I told this to Hitesh and asked him to make a plan to calm her down, and the same plan is there in the chats."



"As per plan, I was supposed to take two Amlopres tablets and mix them with equal amounts of sweetener, and after making the mixture, I was supposed to give it to Kavita Lalvani in her food, and her blood pressure would go up or down and she would have numbness, so she would stop mumbling and creating troubles," she told police.

“8ml As v finely churned with 2ml ls in Water bottle make sure its bisleri water only no home water plss or ask servant get new bottle n refile as taste sld be same so okk pls,” the chats read.

Explaining the above chats to police, Kavita said: ”Hitesh has made guidelines that 8ml arsenic and 2 ml thallium should be mixed with bisleri water and not to use home water. He also said that if water bottles are not available ask servant to get the same.”

She also said that she was asked to always carry the Bisleri water mixed with arsenic and thallium and give it to Kamalkant Shah whenever she gets chance.