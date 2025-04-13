The case was registered after the movie’s release on February 14, on a complaint by co-producer of the film Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Company

The two accused in police custody

The South Cyber of Mumbai Crime Branch has made a second arrest, at Nashik, in the ongoing investigation into illegal distribution of the movie, Chhaava.

The latest arrest is that of Vivek Snehal Dhumal, 26, a resident of Nashik City. He allegedly operated the website—moviesprime.xyz—which was used to stream Chhaava and other films. Dhumal was arrested on Friday by PSI Deepak Desale and constable Lahare of the South Cyber Police Station with assistance from Nashik authorities. Dhumal was produced before the holiday court on Saturday.

The case was registered after the movie’s release on February 14, on a complaint by co-producer of the film Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Company.

Haskar stated that between the release date and March 20, 1,818 pirated links of the film Chhaava were circulated across platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Google. August Entertainment and the co-producing company Maddock Films had suffered significant financial losses due to this, he said.

Earlier on April 10, when Sagar Manik Randhavan, 26, a resident of Pune, was taken into custody. Randhavan is the main accused in this particular case.