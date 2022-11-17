Shraddha Walkar murder: As chilling details unravel, a look at 3 similar grisly killings that shook the nation

Aftab is accused of murdering Shraddha in May and then chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different spots in a nearby jungle over several days
Aftab in Delhi Police custody. File Pic/ PTI
As purported details of the grisly murder of Maharashtra-based Shraddha Walkar continue to shock people in the country, the Delhi Police has been in the process of questioning Shraddha's live-in relationship partner Aftab Poonawala, 28, arrested in connection with her murder. Aftab is accused of murdering Shraddha in May and then chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different spots in a nearby jungle over several days.
As the police continue to investigate, here are three gruesome murders similar to that of Shraddha's murder that have previously shocked the people of the country.
2019 Palghar Murder:
In January 2019, a spine-chilling murder of 58-year-old Mira Road resident Ganesh Kolatkar came to light after sanitation workers found dismembered fingers floating in a septic tank of a residential building in Virar, after residents complained of a choked pipeline. The police later, recovered over 30 kg of flesh. The police had arrested, a stock broker Pintu Sharma in the case and had alleged that the flesh was separated from Kolatkar’s bones using a hacksaw. Kolatkar was allegedly killed by Sharma in his rented flat in the same building.
Also Read: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it: Shraddha's friend Rajat Shukla
2010 Anupama Gulati Murder Case:
A gruesome murder was reported in Dehradun twelve years before Shraddha's murder. Anupama Gulati, was killed and her body was dumped in a similar manner. Anupama's husband Rajesh Gulati after killing had cut her body into 72 pieces. He then froze them, before dumping them. It is reportedly said that Rajesh went to the Mussoorie diversion on Rajpur Road for days to dump the remains in a drain over several days.
1995 Naina Sahni Murder Case:
Sushil Sharma, a former political leader had murdered his wife Naina Sahni at their house in the national capital in 1995. Sharma chopped off Naina's body into pieces and then stuffed them in a clay oven of a popular restaurant, which was managed by his friend.