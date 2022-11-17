×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Shraddha Walkar murder Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court say Mumbai cyber crime expert

Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert

Updated on: 17 November,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Speaking to mid-day.com, Ritesh Bhatia, Cyber Crime Investigator said, 'There are multiple angles involved in the crime and the police must look into each aspect of the incident to have a broader idea of the grisly crime. The digital evidence would be most important in Shraddha's murder to nail Aftab'

Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert

Shraddha Walkar. File Pic


As chilling details unravel in the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar, a Mumbai-based cyber crime investigator believes that the digital evidence in the case could help police to understand the complete sequence of crime in a broader way.


Speaking to mid-day.com, Ritesh Bhatia, Cyber Crime Investigator said, "There are multiple angles involved in the crime and the police must look into each aspect of the incident to have a broader idea of the grisly crime. The digital evidence would be most important in Shraddha's murder to nail Aftab (Poonawala)."



While investigating a missing person complaint by Shraddha's father, the police had reportedly come across a Rs 52,000 online transaction after her death, an evidence that was enough to detain Aftab for questioning.


Bhatia said, "Today, everyone is digitally advanced, people use UPI transactions, Google. These are the digital footprints the cops need to follow carefully and it will play an important role in collecting digital evidence for prosecution."

Also Read: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it: Shraddha's friend Rajat Shukla

Aftab had met Shraddha through a dating app. He killed Shraddha, a Vasai resident in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then kept her body in a 300-litre fridge at his rented house in Chhatarpur. Aftab dumped her body parts in a nearby forest over 18 days, the Delhi Police reportedly said.

It is reportedly said that, he searched on google, the ways to dispose of a body.

Bhatia added, "The cyber aspect of evidence collection should also be looked into. Using Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) such as Google my activity, search history, financial transactions, social media activities and others, a lot of crucial pieces of digital evidence that would play a very important role in the case  should be retrieved by the cyber crime police which can be used for further court proceedings."

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news delhi Crime News news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK