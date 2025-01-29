The robbers reportedly stole the frame of silver idols along with other items, an official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Silver items worth Rs 31,000 stolen from Khandoba temple in Bhiwandi x 00:00

Unidentified individuals broke into a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district and allegedly stole silver items worth Rs 31,000, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the Khandoba temple, located in Bhiwandi's Bhadwad area, they said.

The robbers reportedly stole the frame of silver idols along with other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, PTI cited.

As per the complaint by the temple's caretaker, the police on Tuesday filed an FIR against unidentified individuals under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Mumbai: Supplier robbed of goods worth Rs 30,000 in Mulund

Vinod Sharma, a vendor who supplies cigarettes, paan varieties, and mouth fresheners, became a victim of a robbery in the middle of the day on January 16, losing items worth Rs 30,000.

Sharma, 53, a wholesale businessman, transports goods on his bicycle, riding through the Mulund area—covering both east and west—supplying paan shops. The incident took place on Mulund East’s busy 90 ft road. Speaking to mid-day on Monday, he said, “It was around 4.30 pm, and I was on my bicycle, delivering items to a paan shop. While handing over the items, I turned away from my bicycle for a moment, and a bag full of my stock disappeared,” he said.

“It happened so quickly, and the area was crowded. I didn’t even realise what had happened or who took the bag. If I had spotted anyone, I would have chased them,” Sharma said.

Sharma said he is the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his wife, a 23-year-old daughter, and two younger children. The loss of R30,000 has dealt a severe blow to their finances. “Rs 30,000 is a huge amount for me, but there is no point in crying or begging,” he lamented.

Following the incident, Sharma said he approached the Navghar police station six times to file a complaint but was met with indifference. “No one helped me. They finally told me to write my complaint on a blank sheet of paper, which I did. They assured me they would call back, but weeks have passed, and there’s been no response. I guess R 30,000 is not a significant amount for the police,” Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)