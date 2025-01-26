The incident took place in Dombivli township on Friday night when Bharti Vijaykumar Bhoi, a resident of Lodha Palava in the area, was heading to a market with her son on the two-wheeler

Representational Image

Listen to this article Woman dies after scooter hits pothole in Thane x 00:00

The police on Sunday said that a 61-year-old woman riding a pillion on a scooter died after falling from the vehicle when it hit a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in Dombivli township on Friday night when Bharti Vijaykumar Bhoi, a resident of Lodha Palava in the area, was heading to a market with her son on the two-wheeler, they said, reported PTI.

At around 9.40 pm, the scooter hit a pothole following which the woman lost balance and fell down.

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said, reported PTI.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

One killed after tree falls on autorickshaw in Thane district

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, sustained severe injuries when a tree fell on the three-wheeler in Dombivili town on Thursday afternoon. He died during treatment at a hospital, an official said.

He said a case of accidental death has been registered, and the incident is being probed.

Girl killed as school bus overturns

A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, an official said.

The deceased girl was a class 9 student.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules.

(With inputs from PTI)