An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after losing control and colliding with a container on Shilphata Road in Thane, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the Thane accident occurred on Shilphata Road, opposite the Royal Hotel in Thane, at approximately 2:03 AM today. An Ashok Leyland Tusker Turbo container (MH 04 EL 8369) was parked on the roadside, heading from Mumbai to Panvel. An auto rickshaw (MH 43 CA 5867), driven by 32-year-old Ashok Kumar, a resident of Navi Mumbai, lost control and collided with the container from behind.

The impact of the Thane accident trapped Kumar inside the rickshaw. Emergency services, including Daighar police, a private ambulance, fire brigade personnel, and an emergency tender vehicle, quickly arrived at the scene. Firefighters and police worked together to extricate the driver from the wreckage. Kumar was then transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The accident caused a temporary traffic slowdown on the Mumbra to Panvel road for about 30 minutes. However, with the assistance of police personnel, the auto-rickshaw was cleared from the road, and traffic flow has since been restored.

Further investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Elderly woman dead, 6 injured as car rams into road divider on Samruddhi Expressway

An elderly woman was killed and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The inmates of the car were returning to Washim from Nagpur after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.

"The car rammed into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur, leaving one woman dead and six others injured. The incident took place under Hingna police station's jurisdiction," an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ashadevi Rameshchandra Lahoti (67), while the injured include driver Rohit Lahoti (36) and his wife Tilak (32), both residents of Washim; Roshan Lahoti (35), Vitthal Rathi (45) from Latur; and Dinesh Malani (38) with his wife Sunita from Akola. All are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, he said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle near the Vena River Bridge roundabout, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

(With inputs from Agencies)