Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, two minors detained

Updated on: 07 December,2022 06:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The passengers were on their way from Nanded to Mumbai to visit Chaityabhoomi at Dadar to pay their tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary, an official said

Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, two minors detained

The railway police in Kalyan arrested six people of a gang and detained two minors for allegedly robbing passengers of an express train at knife-point between Kasara and Kalyan railway stations in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 5 am in Mumbai-bound Devgiri Express train. 



"When the train left the Kasara railway station for Mumbai in Nashik district, some men entered two bogies and looted passengers at knifepoint. This drama went on for about one-and-a-half hours, during which some fellow passengers alerted the railway police control room," senior inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kalyan, Mukesh Dhage told the PTI.


Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed some of the accused as soon as the train pulled into the Kalyan railway station in Thane, he said, adding that others were arrested between Thane and Dadar railway stations.

The robbed passengers were on their way from Nanded to Mumbai to visit Chaityabhoomi at Dadar to pay their tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the official said.

The six accused hail from Aurangabad and are aged between 19 and 26, he said.

"Two minors were detained in connection with the incident," Dhage said.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including armed robbery, he said.

The arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them into police custody for five days. 

(with PTI inputs)

