Official film poster

A day after the Versova police arrested film director Gunwant Tarachand Jain, aka Nikesh Madhani, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 30-year-old actress and model under the pretext of offering her a role in Son of Sardar Part 2, the film's makers were left shocked to see their project's name dragged into the issue. As per the report, the accused promised to cast the victim as the sister of Ajay Devgn’s character, luring her with false assurances of work in films and advertisements.

In a joint statement, the makers of the film said, "This is in reference to recent reports regarding an individual named Gunwant Tarachand Jain, who allegedly promised a role to a model in Son of Sardaar 2 and is accused of assaulting her. We categorically state that no person by the name Gunwant Tarachand Jain is associated with Son of Sardaar 2 or is known to any member of our team."

The film’s makers were shocked when they came to know that during a supposed screen test, Madhani reportedly spiked the victim's drink, and allegedly filmed her and used the video to blackmail her into repeated sexual encounters. They told mid-day "While we extend our sympathies to the victims, we firmly clarify that no such promises or roles have been offered by anyone connected with Son of Sardaar 2."

A crew member said, "It is crucial for aspiring talents to remain vigilant and verify the credentials of those offering work opportunities. Production houses and industry professionals must actively promote transparent and ethical practices, ensuring safe environments during auditions, photo shoots, and other professional engagements. We encourage individuals to approach legitimate agencies and trusted sources for work, while also reporting any misconduct to the authorities."