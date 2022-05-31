Loan apps case: Maharashtra cyber police file common case, invokes Money-Lending Act

Cyber cops have collated details from nearly 25 complaints and will probe more than 450 apps

The home minister (centre) with mid-day journalists and police top brass, at his residence in Malabar Hill, on May 25. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Acting on the order of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the Maharashtra cyber police have registered an FIR involving all the instant loan app fraud cases from across the state. The minister had passed the order following a meeting with a mid-day team and top brass of the state police last week.