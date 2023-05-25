Thane: 19-year-old theft accused escapes from police lockup

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:41 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday

A 19-year-old man arrested in a theft case has escaped from a police lockup in Kalyan.


The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.


The accused identified as Ram Sakharam Kakad, a resident of Sahapur, was kept in the lockup of MFC police station in Kalyan.


"The accused allegedly bent a rod of the lockup and escaped at around 3 am," he said.

Also Read: Thane: Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals

"An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was on duty at the lockup, tried to chase him, but the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness," the official said.

While chasing the accused, the ASI suffered injuries on his hand. The ASI has been hospitalised for further treatment.

"The police carried out search at the Kalyan railway station, as well as auto-rickshaw and bus stands in the area, but the accused was not found," the official said.

"Efforts were on to trace the accused," the police added.

(with inputs from PTI)

