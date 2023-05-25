Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals

Thane: Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals

Updated on: 25 May,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police seized the chemical stock worth Rs 1.23 cr

Thane: Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals
x
00:00

The Thane police have registered a case against two owners of a godown for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 1.27 crore without a permit.


On Wednesday, a team of police officials conducted a raid on the godown located at Purna in Bhiwandi.


The police seized the chemical stock worth Rs 1.23 cr.


The police did not specify which chemicals were stored in the godown, but said they were hazardous and harmful to humans.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Swastik Chamber in Chembur

The chemicals were illegally stored in the godown. "Even as the owners knew any accident due to the chemicals would endanger the lives of citizens," the official said.

"A criminal cffences have been registered against the two persons under relevant provisions," the police said.

(with inputs from PTI)

thane bhiwandi maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK