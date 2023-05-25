Thane: Case against 2 godown owners for storing hazardous chemicals

The police seized the chemical stock worth Rs 1.23 cr

The Thane police have registered a case against two owners of a godown for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 1.27 crore without a permit.

On Wednesday, a team of police officials conducted a raid on the godown located at Purna in Bhiwandi.

The police seized the chemical stock worth Rs 1.23 cr.

The police did not specify which chemicals were stored in the godown, but said they were hazardous and harmful to humans.

The chemicals were illegally stored in the godown. "Even as the owners knew any accident due to the chemicals would endanger the lives of citizens," the official said.

"A criminal cffences have been registered against the two persons under relevant provisions," the police said.

