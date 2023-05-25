BREAKING: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane's Bhiwandi. Further details awaited

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane's Bhiwandi town earlier this morning.

According to the officials, a total of 4 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Presently, the operation to douse the fire is underway, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the blaze. "Efforts are on to douse the blaze," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported in Chembur's Swastik Chamber earlier in the morning. According to the officials, four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire in the building was doused.

No casualty was reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane earlier this morning. A total of 4 fire tenders present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/zPDRVmN58B — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune. "No casualties or injuries were reported so far," the official said. "Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today," an official of the Pune fire department said. Upon receiving the information, eighteen fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.