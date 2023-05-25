Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe

Medical officer who misdiagnosed seven-year-old faces departmental probe; victim’s family wants action against his boss, too

Chhaya Bhoye

The medical officer of the Khodala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Palghar district, where a seven-year-old tribal girl died—allegedly because he misdiagnosed the snake-bite case last week—is likely to face a departmental crackdown as the district health office has written to the principal secretary (health) to suspend him.

The Additional District Health Officer Dr Sagar Patil told mid-day that the medical officer Dr Swapnil Wagh misdiagnosed the case and in the wake of chaos in the district following this newspaper’s report, he “went on leave without even informing his superiors”.

The in-charge of the Khodala PHC, Dr Pushpa Mathure, was already on a week-long leave when the incident took place, said the Taluka Health Officer (THO) Dr Bhausaheb Chattar.

The child’s parents at their home at Sayde Borichiwadi in Palhgar district’s Mokhada taluka. Pics/Hanif Patel

The girl, Chhaya Bhoye, was playing in a field near her house in Mokhada taluka on May 16 when she was bitten by a venomous snake. She was rushed to the Khodala PHC, located hardly five km away, but the on-duty medical officer Dr Wagh administered her first aid, saying she could have been injured by glass shards. Her parents then took her back to their village, Sayde Borichiwadi, where her condition deteriorated.

Dr Patil told mid-day, “The girl was again brought to the PHC after she fell unconscious. During our internal investigation, we learnt that Dr Wagh did not administer any medicine. Instead, he arranged for an ambulance and referred the girl child to the Rural Hospital in Mokhada. No doctor was sent to observe the minor.”

Also read: Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar

After mid-day highlighted the incident on May 19, Dr Wagh disappeared and he did not report to the PHC. A local MLA also visited the PHC following mid-day’s report.

Sheru Wagh of the Marxist-Leninist Party of India (Red Flag)

“Dr Wagh was not present on Friday and Saturday. He did not even inform anyone. His cellphone was also switched off when the MLA visited the PHC,” Dr Patil said.

“So, we have written a letter to the principal secretary (health) explaining everything relevant to the matter, requesting that the medical officer be suspended,” he added.

mid-day tried to reach out to Dr Wagh, but he did not respond to the calls and messages.

Meanwhile, the deceased girl’s parents and relatives as well as activists staged a protest at the PHC, demanding the immediate suspension of its medical officer as well as the in-charge.

Sheru Wagh, the district committee secretary of the Marxist-Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) said, “We have been demanding the immediate suspension of Dr Wagh and Dr Mathure. I request the police to file an FIR against them as a tribal girl died due to their negligence.”

Dr Chattar said, “We have three medical officers at the PHC and all are MBBS degree holders. We have anti-venom at the PHC as every month around five such cases are reported to us.”

He added, “Dr Mathure was on a week-long leave from May 13 to 20. When the girl was brought to the PHC, she was not symptomatic. So, she was kept under observation at the centre, but her parents took her away and when she was again brought to the PHC, her condition was not good as her veins had collapsed. Since her veins were not detected, Dr Wagh immediately referred her to Rural Hospital but she died on the way.”

A police team was also present when the girl’s relatives and activists were protesting at the PHC. The Mokhada police are looking into the accidental case report (ADR) registered in connection with the death.

Sanjaykumar Brahamne, the in-charge of Mokhada police station, said, “We have recorded the statement of her parents who told us that the doctor did not diagnose the snake bite, which led to the death of their seven-year-old daughter. We have spoken to Dr Wagh, who told us that the test to detect a snake bite had been conducted at the hospital and the report was negative.”

Asked if an FIR would be registered, Brahamne said, “He (Dr Wagh) is a medical officer. So, we are waiting for the report of the medical committee, which has been formed to look into the matter internally. If it comes to the conclusion in its report that the girl died due to the doctor’s negligence, we will register an FIR. The report is awaited, but we are conducting an investigation based on the ADR.”

