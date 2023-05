Further investigation is underway

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in Swastik Chamber in Chembur.

According to the civic officials, the reason behind the incident is uncertain.

Around four fire engines were sent to the spot.

No casualty was reported and the fire in the building was doused.

Further investigation is underway.