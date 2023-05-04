Breaking News
Man trying to flee to Chennai after killing brother-in-law held at Kalyan railway station

Updated on: 04 May,2023 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Idli seller Marikani Thevar was killed after he threw his wife out of the house after a quarrel and her enraged brother confronted him, Crime Unit III senior inspector Kishore Shirsat told PTI

Man trying to flee to Chennai after killing brother-in-law held at Kalyan railway station

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Man trying to flee to Chennai after killing brother-in-law held at Kalyan railway station
A man who was planning to flee Maharashtra after allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Thane district was held on Thursday from Kalyan railway station, a police official said.


Idli seller Marikani Thevar was killed after he threw his wife out of the house after a quarrel and her enraged brother confronted him, Crime Unit III senior inspector Kishore Shirsat told PTI.



"During the argument, the accused stabbed Thevar several times, killing him on the spot. Based on a tip off that he would hide in Dharavi in Mumbai or try to escape to Chennai, police teams were formed," he said.


Also read: 67-year-old woman beaten up for defecating in the open in Palghar

The accused was held from Kalyan station as he was about to board a train for Chennai, the official said, adding a murder case was registered on the complaint of the victim's wife.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

