Man trying to flee to Chennai after killing brother-in-law held at Kalyan railway station

A man who was planning to flee Maharashtra after allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Thane district was held on Thursday from Kalyan railway station, a police official said.

Idli seller Marikani Thevar was killed after he threw his wife out of the house after a quarrel and her enraged brother confronted him, Crime Unit III senior inspector Kishore Shirsat told PTI.

"During the argument, the accused stabbed Thevar several times, killing him on the spot. Based on a tip off that he would hide in Dharavi in Mumbai or try to escape to Chennai, police teams were formed," he said.

The accused was held from Kalyan station as he was about to board a train for Chennai, the official said, adding a murder case was registered on the complaint of the victim's wife.

