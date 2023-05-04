Breaking News
67-year-old woman beaten up for defecating in the open in Palghar

Updated on: 04 May,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

No arrest has been made in the case registered on the complaint of one of the elderly woman's kin

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 67-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour for defecating in the open in Manor area of Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.


The woman is old and ailing and, therefore, defecated near her house, which was seen by the accused, who assaulted her with a stick on April 28, the Manor police station official said.



No arrest has been made in the case registered on the complaint of one of the elderly woman's kin, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

