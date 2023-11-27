Thane: 2 sisters arrested for beating woman to death

Two sisters were arrested for allegedly beating a 22-year-old woman to death after a dispute in Thane. One of the accused, aged 30 was the victim's former sister-in-law.

Two sisters were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating a 22-year-old woman to death after a dispute in Thane district, as per the police. One of the accused, aged 30 and the victim's sister-in-law, had remarried and lived separately after her husband's passing, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, earlier this month, during Diwali, the victim, the accused and her sister got into an altercation. A personnel from Kalwa police station, citing a complaint filed by the victim's mother, told PTI that the accused had issued threats during the altercation.

The victim, who was estranged from her husband and seemed to be living with her mother, had gone to use a public toilet in Kalwa. When she did not come back, her mother went looking for her and witnessed the accused sisters and another woman assaulting her daughter.

They, according to the report in PTI, had pulled her hair, kicked her and shoved her to the ground. The report added that when a man and the mother, who works as a ragpicker, tried to intervene, they too were attacked.

The report stated that the deceased, who had sustained serious injuries, was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Mumbai's Sion hospital due to her critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Sunday morning, the police told PTI.

The 30-year-old accused and her sister, according to the report, were arrested and charged under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They added that they are actively looking for the third accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Mumbai Police arrested two men posing as IPS officers and duping an employee of a nationalised bank and his friend of Rs 35.25 lakhs by promising a favourable posting, a PTI report read. According to the report, the Crime Branch's property cell on Sunday arrested the two accused--Ganesh Shivaji Chavan (33) and Manoj Kupinder Pawar (43)--from Chembur and Vashi in Navi Mumbai respectively. Reportedly, the duo pretended to be IPS officers and met the accused through a friend. They had demanded Rs 1 crore for providing a favourable posting with the bank and had even furnished a falsified appointment letter.

