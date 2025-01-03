Thane: 20 booked for creating scene at Mumbra police station

In the Mumbra area on Thursday, a man asked a vendor the price of a fruit in Marathi, but the latter reportedly said he did not understand the language and the man should speak to him in Hindi

An official on Friday said that about 20 persons, demanding action against a man who had a tiff with a fruit vendor over language, were booked when they kicked up a ruckus at Mumbra police station in Thane, reported news agency PTI.

In the Mumbra area on Thursday, a man asked a vendor the price of a fruit in Marathi, but the latter reportedly said he did not understand the language and the man should speak to him in Hindi. This led to a heated exchange, drawing a crowd, reported PTI.

A police team arrived at the spot and took the man to the Mumbra police station where a non-cognisable offence for breach of peace was registered against him and he was allowed to go, the official said, reported PTI.

In the evening, a crowd supporting the fruit vendor went to the police station shouting slogans, demanding stringent action against the man. The police then booked the group under Maharashtra Police Act sections tied to unlawful assembly, the official said.

Undertrial prisoner caught with mobile phone hidden in footwear in Thane jail

An undertrial prisoner has been found in possession of a mobile phone which he had hidden in his footwear inside the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The matter came to light on December 30, 2024, when a jail sepoy was carrying out the inspection of barrack no. 3 of the new prison section where around 200 prisoners are lodged, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

He found one sandal of the prisoner, Hemant Parasmal Sethia (38), lying on the floor, while the other one was missing. After a search, the other sandal was found lying at some distance in the barrack but it was unusually heavy, the official said, reported PTI.

On checking, the sepoy found a mobile phone with its screen broken and concealed inside the footwear. The phone had certain markings, indicating it belonged to the prisoner, he said.

A case was registered against the prisoner under relevant legal provisions and a probe was on to find out how he got the mobile phone into the barrack, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused was lodged at the prison since September 30, 2023, after being arrested in a criminal case registered with the Kashimira police here, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)