A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe is on into it, an official from Naya Nagar police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Vegetable vendor found dead in public toilet; cops suspect murder x 00:00

The police on Sunday said that the body of a 20-year-old vegetable vendor with his throat slit has been found in a public toilet at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe is on into it, an official from Naya Nagar police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said they received an alert on Saturday night about the body being spotted in the toilet at a housing complex in Naya Nagar area, reported PTI.

According to locals, there were frequent fights among residents of the locality over using the toilet facility.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Man accused of killing beautician, burying her body in Jodhpur held in Mumbai

A man has been arrested here in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old beautician in Rajasthan's Jodhpur whose body was chopped and buried in a pit by the accused, an official has said, reported PTI.

Gulamuddin Farooqui, who was absconding for the last nine days, was apprehended by officials of the V P Road police station along with a team of Rajasthan police officials, he said on Thursday.

The arrest was made after receiving information that the accused was hiding in south Mumbai, the official said, adding the accused was handed over to the Jodhpur police for further probe, reported PTI.

Beautician Anita Chaudhary was killed allegedly by Gulamuddin in the last week of October to steal the gold ornaments she was wearing. Her body was chopped and buried in a 10-foot pit near his residence, the official said, reported PTI.

The incident came to light on October 28, when a case was registered at the police station.

During the probe, it came to light that Anita had visited Gulamuddin's house on the day she went missing. During the interrogation of Gulamuddin's wife she admitted that her husband had committed the murder, the police official said, reported PTI.

While Gulamuddin was absconding, his wife was arrested, he said.

After killing Anita, Gulamuddin came to Mumbai by train to evade arrest, the police official added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)