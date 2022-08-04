Breaking News
BREAKING: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case, says ED
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 28 year old man held for molesting woman on railway station platform

Thane: 28-year-old man held for molesting woman on railway station platform

Updated on: 04 August,2022 04:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Prateek Prakash Gurav, a resident of Rabale, had allegedly molested the woman on Wednesday when she was waiting to catch a suburban train to Ambernath at around 7:45pm

Thane: 28-year-old man held for molesting woman on railway station platform

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 28-year-old printing press employee from Navi Mumbai was arrested by Thane railway police for allegedly molesting a woman on a station platform, an official said on Thursday.

Prateek Prakash Gurav, a resident of Rabale, had allegedly molested the woman on Wednesday when she was waiting to catch a suburban train to Ambernath at around 7:45pm, the official said.

Also Read: Thane: FDA seizes rapid test kits being sold without license


"He was pinned down by others on the platform after the woman raised an alarm. Gurav has been charged under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code," the Thane railway police official informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news crime news mumbai crime news thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai local train

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK