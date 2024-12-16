A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Thane for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times since June 2023.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, on charges of repeatedly raping his six-year-old daughter. The alleged incidents took place multiple times since June 2023, when the child was left alone at home.

The arrest came after a complaint was filed by the man's wife on Saturday. The accused, a resident of Dombivli, faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The horrific details of the case have sent shockwaves through the community. The accused, who was known to the victim, allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability and subjected her to repeated sexual abuse.

The local police are currently investigating the matter and gathering evidence. They are working to piece together a timeline of events and determine the exact extent of the abuse.

As per PTI, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Similar incidents have occured in the past in Thane where The Thane Police have arrested a man from Bhiwandi town for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter on multiple occasions. The case against the 34-year-old accused was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by his 15-year-old stepdaughter, an official of Shanti Nagar police station said. "The accused raped the victim multiple times from 2022. Recently, when the girl's mother was away from home on November 25, he raped her again and also threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed anything," he said, according to the PTI. The accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 64 (2) (m) (repeated rape on same woman) and 65 (1) (rape in certain cases) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. Two kindergarten girls were sexually assaulted by a male attendant in the washroom of their school in Badlapur in Thane district in August this year. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was shot dead by police in September while being ferried in a police vehicle. (With inputs from PTI)