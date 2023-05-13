Thane: 50-year-old man found dead at home, police investigations underway

According to the RDMC official, information regarding the deceased was received by the disaster management cell on Saturday, when the officials reached at the spot they found the man dead at his house

A 50-year-old man was on Saturday found dead at his residence in Thane, Maharashtra, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane said.

The Man, identified as Ravindra More, lived alone at his residence in Vasant Patil Chawl, Maithili Park in Kopri area of Thane (East), an RDMC official said.

According to the RDMC official, information regarding the deceased was received by the disaster management cell on Saturday, when the officials reached at the spot they found More dead at his house.

"The Kopri police and the Thane fire brigade reached the spot and shifted the deceased person to a government hospital in Thane," an official said.

The body of the person was removed from the house with the help of the fire brigade personnel and handed over to the Kopri police for further legal procedure. The Kopri police are further investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a body of a woman was recovered from a drain on Saturday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The woman's body was found near the Nalasopara railway station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said.

The station house officer of Achole police station told the PTI that a case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations in the matter are underway, the official said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth from Thane city was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing and injuring his elder brother a day earlier, police said, as per the PTI.

A police official said a family dispute triggered the attack on Friday night, an official said.

The victim is in critical condition, the official said, adding a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

