Thane 55 year old man held for strangling 32 year old son

Thane: 55-year-old man held for strangling 32-year-old son

Updated on: 10 June,2023 01:09 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The police have arrested the accused, a resident of Dongarwadi Nalgaon area in the Thane district

Thane: 55-year-old man held for strangling 32-year-old son

Representative image/iStock

A 55-year-old man allegedly strangled his 32-year-old son to death over a petty issue in Thane district.


The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.


The police have arrested the accused, a resident of Dongarwadi Nalgaon area in the Thane district.


"We have arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," assistant police inspector K D Bacchav of Khinavli police station said.

"The accused allegedly strangled his son after the latter sold some pipes from the house without his knowledge on Friday," he said.

Further probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

